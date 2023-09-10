Man arrested after truck driven into police cars

A 41-year-old man has been arrested following a series of incidents in the Taunton area this afternoon (Sunday 10 September).

Officers were deployed to an address in Norton Fitzwarren at around 4.40pm following a report a man was making threats to the occupant and had caused damage to the property.

The man left the address in a large military truck when officers arrived before driving the vehicle into two police cars blocking the road, causing them extensive damage.

Thankfully, no police officers or members of the public were hurt in the incident.

The man subsequently drove to the A361 M5 overbridge where he exited the vehicle and climbed over the railings, leading the motorway to be closed in both directions.

The man was arrested 25 minutes later and he currently remains in police custody.