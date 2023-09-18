Man banned from entering Southmead as part of sentence for class A drug offences

A 25-year-old Bristol man convicted of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply has been given a jail term as well as a Criminal Behaviour Order, which bans him entering Southmead until 2030.

Bradley Ball, of Ravenglass Crescent, was jailed for two years and eight months at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 7 September, after being convicted of possessing cocaine and heroin with intent to supply, as well as acquiring/using/possessing criminal property (cash).

In addition to the prison term, he was ordered to pay a £9,000 confiscation order under the Proceeds of Crime Act, as well as abide by the terms of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

The CBO prevents him from entering Southmead until January 2030, beginning on his release from prison, bans him from being in possession of more than one mobile phone or SIM card, as well as implementing other restrictions on communications. He also won’t be able to have more than £50 cash in his possession at any time.

The convictions follow a warrant carried out at his home in August, in which officers seized 256 wraps of class A drugs, a significant amount of cash and scales.

Insp Serena Serjeant, of the Neighbourhood Policing team in Southmead, said: “Ball’s offending has been damaging and corrosive to the Southmead community, and this sentence, including the stringent restrictions put in place by the Criminal Behaviour Order, will help us tackle it. “We’re grateful to our community and partner agencies, who have helped us achieve this positive result. We won’t stop pursuing those involved in supplying class A drugs in our neighbourhoods – they ruin people’s lives and result in other criminal offences being committed. “We want members of the public to feel empowered to report suspected drug-dealing, so we can take similar positive action, and work together to rid our streets of these harmful substances.”

If you suspect someone is using, dealing, or growing drugs in your neighbourhood, report it to your local policing team via this link – always call 999 if you see a crime in action.