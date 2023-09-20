Man charged in Broomfield murder investigation

A 36-year-old man has been charged following the death of an 86-year-old woman in March.

David Parish, of no fixed address, has been charged with the murder of Beryl Purdy who died in her home in Broomfield, near Bridgwater, on Monday 27 March.

Parish, who was initially sectioned under the Mental Health Act, has now been charged following his release from a secure mental health unit yesterday (Tuesday 19 September).

Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) Detective Inspector Deb Hatch said: “This is a positive step in our investigation into the death of Beryl, known as Bez to her friends and family. “Our thoughts remain with the family during this incredibly difficult time and they continue to be supported by specially trained a family liaison officer. “We will continue to carry out our investigation and seek to provide the family with the justice they so rightly deserve. We hope this news will also be welcomed by the local community which we know Bez was a much-love member of.”

He will appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 20 September).