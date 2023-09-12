Man pleads guilty to driving truck at police vehicles

A man has been remanded into custody after admitting driving a military-style truck at police vehicles.

Geoff Marshall, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving, 12 counts of criminal damage – four of which relate to damage caused to police vehicles – and one count of common assault when he appeared before magistrates earlier today (Tuesday 12 September).

The offences took place in Norton Fitzwarren on Sunday (10 September).

Marshall, of Station Road, Norton Fitzwarren, will be sentenced at Taunton Crown Court on a future date.