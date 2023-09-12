Man remanded after drug supply charges

A man has been remanded after being charged with class A drug supply offences.

Jason Le Feuvre was stop and searched by officers from the Bath City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team in Broad Street yesterday afternoon (Monday 11 September).

A quantity of cash and class A drugs have been seized as part of our investigation.

The 51-year-old, from Bath, was subsequently charged with one count each of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin. He has been remanded to appear at Bath Magistrates Court tomorrow (Wednesday 13 September).