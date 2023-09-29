Man sustains facial injuries in assault – Bath

We are appealing for any witnesses to come forward who can help our investigation into an assault in Bath.

The victim – a man in his 60s – was walking a dog in a park, off Englishcombe Lane, at about 5-5.10pm on Monday 3 July.

He became involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown man, which culminated in the latter striking the victim to the face.

The assault caused the victim to sustain facial injuries, for which he required treatment in hospital.

The suspect is described as black, in his late-20s or early-30s, approximately 5ft 10ins and a shaved afro hairstyle. He was wearing a royal blue coat and similar colour tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information that could help our enquiries is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223158359.