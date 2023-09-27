Men jailed over cocaine supply, Weston-super-Mare

Two men have been jailed for their parts in supplying cocaine in Weston-super-Mare.

Muhammed Edrissi, 19, of no fixed abode, was arrested at 1.30pm on 19 March 2023 in the Boulevard, after being found in possession of cocaine and cash.

Muhammed Edrissi

He denied charges of possessing 10 grammes of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property (£180 cash).

Edrissi was found guilty by a jury after a trial and on Thursday 21 September at Bristol Crown Court he was sentenced to three years in prison for drug supply, with three months to be served concurrently for the second offence.

A second man, Mohammed Dilshad, 27, of Leicester, was arrested in Weston town centre at midday on 26 February 2023 after being found in possession of cocaine and cash.

Mohammed Dilshad

After previously admitting possessing 1.7 grammes of a class A drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property (£230 cash) Dilshad appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 22 September and was jailed for 18 months for the drug charge, with three months to be served concurrently for the second offence.

The arrests were made by the Operation Remedy team as part of activity aimed at tackling drug supply and associated crime across the Avon and Somerset policing area.

Officer in the case PC Dominic St John said: “These individuals travelled into our area with the sole aim of dealing class A drugs, exploiting the most vulnerable members of society and causing harm in our communities. We will continue to target those involved in such criminality.”