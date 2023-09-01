Officer dismissed following misconduct hearing chaired by Chief Constable

An officer has been dismissed without notice following an accelerated misconduct hearing held in front of Chief Constable Sarah Crew earlier today (Friday 1 September).

The hearing heard how Det Sgt Nicola Coutts arranged for a teenage work experience student to attend the Violent and Sex Offender Register (ViSOR) office, as well as shadow an officer on a routine visit to a registered sex offender, without obtaining authorisation from her senior managers and without submitting a formal application or obtaining vetting clearance.

Chief Constable Crew ruled that DS Coutts’ actions were in breach of the standards of professional behaviour and amounted to gross misconduct, and decided the sanction should be dismissal without notice.

Head of Professional Standards, Supt Mark Edgington, said: “This was a serious incident in which a child was allowed access to the restricted ViSOR office, as well as being allowed to shadow an officer on a routine visit to the home of a registered sex offender. This posed significant safeguarding concerns, as well as a data breach risk. “DS Coutts’ line manager had specifically asked her to halt the placement and take the teenager out of Headquarters prior to the home visit taking place, but this direction was ignored. “The officer who conducted the home visit didn’t know the teenager’s age and believed all necessary vetting and security considerations had been carried out. The teenager was not left alone at any time, and the visit was cut short after the officer was contacted by phone and told to return to Headquarters immediately. “DS Coutts’ actions in arranging and facilitating the placement were highly reckless and demonstrated poor judgement and a significant lack of professional care.”

She will now be added to a barred list, preventing her from working in policing or other law enforcement agencies again.

The full outcome will be added to the misconduct section of our website when it’s available