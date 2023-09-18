Pair jailed after series of burglaries targeting businesses

Two men have been jailed after stealing thousands of pounds in cash during burglaries of businesses across Bath, Bristol and North Somerset.

Connor Moore and Joseph Nash pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit burglary after evidence was presented of them being involved in a series of break-ins and thefts targeting pubs and other companies to steal cash.

In total, they admitted to being involved in eight burglaries and two further attempted burglaries that happened between October and December 2022.

CCTV footage recovered during our investigation showed the pair using tools to break into the businesses to steal cash.

The first incident happened in the early hours of 22 October last year where the pair tried to force their way into a restaurant in Chew Stoke, but were unsuccessful and left empty handed. However, an hour later they manage to get into a sports club, in south Bristol, and the pair could be seen attacking a CCTV camera before making off with a safe, containing a quantity of cash.

A week later and the duo committed a burglary at a pub in Nailsea and again managed to make off with money after searching the premises.

Moore and Nash continued over the following weeks to target other pubs and restaurants in Bath, Pensford, Bedminster, Clifton and Hanham, as well as a bakery in Backwell.

Their final burglary, on 1 December, at a hotel near Long Ashton, saw the pair disturbed and a physical altercation occurred, but they managed to flee the scene.

Moore, 28, and Nash, 36, were identified by officers through CCTV, phone work, forensics and information provided by the public. The pair were both arrested within minutes of each other on 15 December and subsequently charged.

Moore, of Crosscombe Drive in Hartcliffe, received a custodial sentence of two-and-a-half years at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 15 September. Nash, of Coldpark Gardens in Bishopsworth, received a jail sentence two months longer.