Pedestrian seriously injured in fail-to-stop collision in Bristol

A pedestrian is in hospital following a fail-to-stop collision in King Georges Road, Bristol, at about 7.10pm last night (Sunday 24 September).

The man, who is in his 70s, was seriously injured in the collision, which is believed to have involved a motorcycle. Officers provided first aid at the scene before paramedics took him to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

A 17-year-old male was later arrested at a hospital on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He remains in hospital at this time.

Enquiries, including house-to-house and reviewing CCTV, are underway.

Temporary Inspector Sarah Knight said: “We believe the motorcycle may have had two people onboard at the time of the collision and therefore would publicly appeal for the second person to make themselves known to us. Enquiries to identify them continue in the meantime.

“We are also keen to hear from two potential witnesses who were travelling in the area in a white 4×4 at about the same time the collision occurred. They were not involved in the collision, but may have information that could help our enquiries and would ask them to call us – even if it is to say they did not witness what happened.”

Any witnesses, or motorists who may have dashcam footage having been in that part of Bristol last night, are please asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223233172.