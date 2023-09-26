People arrested in proactive operation in city centre

Several suspects were arrested during a proactive policing operation targeted shoplifting in Bristol city centre last week.

Neighbourhood officers and PCSOs based at Bridewell Police Station were supported by members of the Special Constables in Broadmead and Cabot Circus on Tuesday 19 September.

Three men were arrested on suspicion of theft offences, one woman was arrested for breaching a court order and a man was reported for breaching a criminal behaviour order.

Acting Police Sergeant Phillip Wyld, who is the beat manager for Broadmead, said: “We have seen an increase in shoplifting this summer compared with earlier in the year, which is unacceptable and understandably people want to see action taken.

“This proactive operation involved uniformed and plain-clothed officers and we’ll continue to closely monitor the city centre to identify anyone suspected of criminality, including violence towards staff and shoplifting.

“The value of shoplifting can vary but we recognise it can have a hugely damaging impact on businesses and we are taking proactive action to tackle the issue in the city centre. During this operation we worked with security teams to provide reassurance to staff and customers that such offences will be dealt with appropriately.

“Utilising officers from the volunteer-based Special Constabulary paid a vital role in cracking down on shoplifters and detect criminality in the city centre. They provide their time freely and make a real difference to modern day policing.

“Their involvement in this operation cannot be overshadowed and I am immensely grateful to them for giving up their time to support us.”

A/PS Wyld added: “Of those arrested, one man was caught stealing a small quantity of perfume and it was agreed in accordance with the victim’s wishes for that individual to be dealt with out of court through a community resolution. But the other incidents were of a higher value and we are seeking court proceedings against them.

“Reporting such crimes online or over the phone is really important because we use that information to build up intelligence to both identify perpetrators and carry out proactive action.”