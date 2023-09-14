Renewed appeal after bus stop robbery

We are making a renewed appeal to identify a man in connection with a robbery in Bristol.

An unknown man approached the victim at a bus stop in Redcliffe Hill at approximately 1.30-1.50am on Tuesday 11 October 2022.

He threatened the victim and made off in the direction of Clarence Road with their mobile phone. The victim was not injured.

We are asking the public if they can help us identify the man, pictured, in connection with our enquiries. He’s seen wearing a baseball cap and light-coloured hoodie.

An appeal was issued last year and led to a suspect being identified. He was arrested last month but new information has confirmed that particular individual was not involved.

Witnesses, or anyone who recognises the man pictured, is please asked to call us on 101 and to give the call-hander reference number 5222244438. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.