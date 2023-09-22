Reports lead to arrests and seizure of drugs
We’re responding to community reports of on-street drug dealing in Easton, Bristol, with proactive patrols, which have already led to three arrests.
In total neighbourhood officers seized more than 150 wraps of suspected heroin and crack cocaine, as well as cash and an 18-inch knife, on Monday 18 September.
An 18-year-old man was charged with possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine. He appeared before Bristol Magistrates and was released on bail with conditions to live at an address outside the Avon and Somerset policing area and not to come to Bristol pending a Crown Court hearing on 18 October.
Another man aged 18, arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, was released on bail while enquiries continue. He has conditions not to come to areas of Bristol where drug dealing has been reported.
A boy, 17, who was also arrested for drug offences, was released under investigation pending further enquiries and signposted to support services.
