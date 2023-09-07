Stolen motorbike seized in Kingswood

We’ve recovered a motorbike which had been stolen from Westgate Buildings in Bath on Tuesday 5 September 2023.

Officers responded to a report of an altercation in Regent Street, Kingswood, at about 8pm the same day.

On arrival they found the people involved had left, but a witness said it had happened after a member of the public challenged two people on a motorbike which was being ridden on the pavement.

The officers searched the area and saw a motorbike being pushed along in Grimsbury Road. The male pushing the bike fled on foot into neighbouring gardens.

Despite a search by officers on the ground, supported by the National Police Air Service helicopter, the man was not found.

The blue and white Honda CRF was seized after being identified as the motorbike stolen from Bath.

Enquiries into the theft continue. We’d like to hear from anyone with information which could help – especially if you have any dashcam or CCTV footage.