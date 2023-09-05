Stolen motorbikes returned – Bristol and Bath

We’ve returned four stolen motorcycles to their rightful owners.

Police were called to Hartcliffe Way, Bristol, at about 3pm on Monday 4 September, following reports of six people on three motorbikes.

The sighting linked in with the theft of a motorbike from Whiteladies Road earlier on Monday.

Officers searched the area and found the three motorcycles abandoned in Bourchier Gardens, Hartcliffe, at about 4.20pm.

A boy in his mid-teens was detained nearby following a short foot-chase. He was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a knife, and later released on bail pending further enquiries.

A Triumph Tiger was found to have been stolen from Bath Road, Brislington, on Sunday 3 September, while a Yamaha X600 had been taken from Clifton earlier on Monday.

The owner of a Suzuki GSXR hadn’t been aware the bike had been stolen until officers got in touch.

A fourth motorbike, a Benelli BN, was seized in Keynsham in the early hours of Tuesday 5 September. It had been reported stolen in Twerton, Bath, overnight Saturday 2 to Sunday 3 September. Officers located it after a caller reported suspicious behaviour at the location.

We continue to use a range of resources and tactics to identify and tackle offenders involved in the theft and anti-social use of motorcycles.