Taunton officers respond to reports of dangerous and anti-social motorbike use

Officers were out in Taunton last night responding to reports of the dangerous and anti-social use of motorbikes by young people.

They were assisted by the National Police Air Service as they sought to prevent the behaviour and to act on any offences.

A number of young people were spoken to by officers, and a moped was recovered on Laburnum Street.

The registered keeper of the moped will now be contacted to establish whether the moped was stolen.

Other enquiries, such as house to house and a review of CCTV from the area, will also be carried out as we look to tackle a recent troubling rise in motorcycle theft and associated antisocial motorbike use.