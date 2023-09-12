Taunton officers respond to reports of dangerous and anti-social motorbike use
Officers were out in Taunton last night responding to reports of the dangerous and anti-social use of motorbikes by young people.
They were assisted by the National Police Air Service as they sought to prevent the behaviour and to act on any offences.
A number of young people were spoken to by officers, and a moped was recovered on Laburnum Street.
The registered keeper of the moped will now be contacted to establish whether the moped was stolen.
Other enquiries, such as house to house and a review of CCTV from the area, will also be carried out as we look to tackle a recent troubling rise in motorcycle theft and associated antisocial motorbike use.
If you see someone acting suspiciously around any sort of motorbike or moped, please call 999 immediately.
If you have any other information which could help us tackle the problem, ring 101, or report through our website.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.