Two children treated for minor injuries following collision in Cheddar

We’re appealing for information and dashcam footage following a collision in Cheddar.

A car was in collision with two 12-year-old girls in Station Road at about 1.50pm on Saturday 19 August. The driver of the car stopped at the scene.

The two children were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries, and have since been discharged.

We want to speak to anyone who saw this collision, as well as anyone driving in the area who may have relevant dashcam footage.

If you can help, please contact us.