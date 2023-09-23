Witness appeal after shop worker assaulted in Clifton

We’re releasing an image of a man we want to identify after a coffee shop employee was assaulted at Clifton Down Shopping Centre in Whiteladies Road, Bristol.

Officers were called at about 12.15pm on Sunday 20 August. A man had reportedly struck the staff member, a man in his 20s, and left the scene.

Officers attended and took the injured person to hospital for treatment.

The man in the image is described as white, with grey facial hair, and sleeve and leg tattoos, who wore khaki shorts.

If you recognise him, or have any other information which could help the investigation, please call 101 and give the reference 5223201322.