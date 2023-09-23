 Leave site
Witness appeal after shop worker assaulted in Clifton

Posted on 23 September 2023, at 12:35 in Appeals

The man in the image is described as white, with grey facial hair, and sleeve and leg tattoos, who wore khaki shorts.
Can you help us identify this man?

We’re releasing an image of a man we want to identify after a coffee shop employee was assaulted at Clifton Down Shopping Centre in Whiteladies Road, Bristol.

Officers were called at about 12.15pm on Sunday 20 August. A man had reportedly struck the staff member, a man in his 20s, and left the scene.

Officers attended and took the injured person to hospital for treatment.

If you recognise him, or have any other information which could help the investigation, please call 101 and give the reference 5223201322.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223201322, or complete our online appeals form.