Witnesses and dashcam sought following Wells collision
We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a road traffic collision earlier this month.
At 2.25pm on Sunday 3 September, a Peugeot 208 and a Triumph motorcycle collided on the A371 near the Titlands Lane junction in Wells.
The rider, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital, where he remains, with serious injuries.
If you have any information, witnessed the collision, or have any relevant footage, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223213722, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.