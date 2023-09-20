Witnesses and dashcam sought following Wells collision

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a road traffic collision earlier this month.

At 2.25pm on Sunday 3 September, a Peugeot 208 and a Triumph motorcycle collided on the A371 near the Titlands Lane junction in Wells.

The rider, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital, where he remains, with serious injuries.

If you have any information, witnessed the collision, or have any relevant footage, please contact us.