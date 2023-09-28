Witnesses sought after A357 collision

A man has been airlifted to hospital after a collision on the A357 at Horsington near Templecombe at about 8.15am today, Thursday 28 September.

The man was riding a black Suzuki Bandit 600cc motorbike which was in collision with a wall and then a grey Kia Picanto.

The man’s condition is currently described as potentially life-threatening. His next of kin are aware.

The woman driver of the Kia was uninjured.

The road remains closed pending recovery of the vehicles.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who saw either vehicle in the moments before the collision, or who has any dashcam or other footage of the motorbike or the car.