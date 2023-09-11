Witnesses sought after woman threatened outside south Somerset school
We’re appealing for witnesses after a woman was threatened outside a school in south Somerset.
The incident happened outside Stanchester Academy in Stoke-sub-Hamdon on Friday 8 September between 2.30pm and 2.45pm.
The woman was threatened by the occupants of a dark coloured vehicle as it was driven past her.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information which could help our investigation into it, is asked to contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223218474, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.