Witnesses sought after woman threatened outside south Somerset school

We’re appealing for witnesses after a woman was threatened outside a school in south Somerset.

The incident happened outside Stanchester Academy in Stoke-sub-Hamdon on Friday 8 September between 2.30pm and 2.45pm.

The woman was threatened by the occupants of a dark coloured vehicle as it was driven past her.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information which could help our investigation into it, is asked to contact us.