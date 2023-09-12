Witnesses sought following Crewkerne collision

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Somerset.

Officers were called to the A30 Yeovil Road, in Crewkerne between 12.20-12.40am on Sunday 27 August following a collision between a black Peugeot Expert van and a grey BMW 166i.

Two people were taken to hospital, one of whom remains in hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life changing.