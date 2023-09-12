Witnesses sought following Crewkerne collision
We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Somerset.
Officers were called to the A30 Yeovil Road, in Crewkerne between 12.20-12.40am on Sunday 27 August following a collision between a black Peugeot Expert van and a grey BMW 166i.
Two people were taken to hospital, one of whom remains in hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life changing.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223207402, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.