Witnesses sought following hate crime incident on bus

Officers are investigating a hate crime incident on a bus traveling from Bristol to Nailsea.

As part of their enquiries, they would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he has information which could aid their enquiries.

He is described as white, in his late 40s to early 50s, wearing glasses and a red and white football shirt.

The investigation relates to an incident which happened on Saturday 8 July, the same day Bristol Pride was held, on the X7 bus travelling from Bristol city centre to Nailsea.

An unknown man made offensive transphobic remarks on the bus.

If you have any information or can help us in our investigation, please contact us.