Witnesses sought to robbery in Frome

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed a robbery in Frome last month.

On Sunday 27 August between 1.30am-2am, a woman in her 20s was walking along Gentle Street when she was approached from behind by an unknown man.

The man attempted to steal her bag and, following a struggle, he made off with cash from the bag.

The offender is described by the victim as around 6ft tall, wearing a black and white tracksuit and a balaclava.

Thankfully, the victim did not sustain any injuries but she is understandably shaken by what happened.