Witnesses sought to robbery in Frome
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed a robbery in Frome last month.
On Sunday 27 August between 1.30am-2am, a woman in her 20s was walking along Gentle Street when she was approached from behind by an unknown man.
The man attempted to steal her bag and, following a struggle, he made off with cash from the bag.
The offender is described by the victim as around 6ft tall, wearing a black and white tracksuit and a balaclava.
Thankfully, the victim did not sustain any injuries but she is understandably shaken by what happened.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223207883, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.