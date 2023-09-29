Woman in custody after death of man

A man has died and a woman has been arrested following an incident in Grosvenor Road, St Paul’s, Bristol.

Officers were called at 3.19pm today, Friday 29 September, to a report that a man had been stabbed and that a woman was being detained at the scene by members of the public.

The man went to hospital where, sadly, he died. While he has yet to be formally identified, he is believed to be a man in his sixties.

A woman in her thirties was arrested at 3.30pm, initially on suspicion of wounding with intent. She was further arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

The investigation is in its very early stages and there will be an increased police presence in the area while enquiries continue.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Deepak Kenth said: “This is very sad news, but I would like to thank members of the public that came to the victim’s assistance. Our neighbourhood officers will carry out uniformed patrols of the area as we continue our work with the community, the council and other partners to tackle violence on our streets.”

If you were in Grosvenor Road between 3pm and 4pm this afternoon and have any information or footage, please contact us.