Appeal after Castle Park business graffitied – Bristol
We are appealing for witnesses following criminal damage to a Bristol business.
The business, Edna’s Kitchen in Castle Park, was damaged overnight on Sunday 15 October.
The bomb (as pictured) was graffitied on the side of the falafel and salad bar sometime between 1-7am.
Additional patrols will be taking place in the park and anyone with any information is encouraged to come forward.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223253436, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.