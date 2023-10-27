Appeal after fail to stop in Beckington
We’re looking for dashcam or mobile phone footage from the public as part of an investigation into a fail to stop collision in Beckington.
The incident, which took place between 12pm and 1pm at Beckington Services on Friday 20 October, involved a collision between a black 2008 Vauxhall Astra and a van. The car then left the scene.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested for failing to stop and was then further arrested for dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon. He has since been released on bail.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223256798, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.