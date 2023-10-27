Appeal after fail to stop in Beckington

We’re looking for dashcam or mobile phone footage from the public as part of an investigation into a fail to stop collision in Beckington.

The incident, which took place between 12pm and 1pm at Beckington Services on Friday 20 October, involved a collision between a black 2008 Vauxhall Astra and a van. The car then left the scene.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for failing to stop and was then further arrested for dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon. He has since been released on bail.