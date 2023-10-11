Appeal after man, 19, suffers head injury

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a man suffered a head injury in an assault near Edgar Buildings in George Street, Bath.

It happened between 12.15am and 12.45am on Sunday 08 October outside the Sub13 and Slug and Lettuce bars.

Initial enquiries suggest that the 19-year-old was punched once by another man who then ran off.

The injured man went home but was later found to have sustained a head injury which saw him admitted to hospital and has left him needing ongoing medical care.

We’d like to hear from anyone who was in George Street at the time who saw what happened or who has any relevant dashcam or other footage.