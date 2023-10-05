Appeal after motorcyclist dies in collision

We are appealing for witnesses after a man sadly died in a single-vehicle collision this morning (Thursday 5 October).

Officers attended the A361 between Street and Taunton at around 3.20am following a report of a collision involving a motorcycle.

Sadly, a man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene. Our thoughts are with his family during this time.

They are being offered support by a specially trained family liaison officer.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene and enquiries were carried out. It has since been reopened.

Officers are now keen to speak with anyone who was travelling along the A361 between late yesterday evening (Wednesday 4 October) and 3.30am this morning, and witnessed a collision or saw anything.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage from around that time in the area.