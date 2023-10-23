Appeal after robbery at Hamilton Park – Taunton

An investigation is taking place after a robbery in the Hamilton Park area of Taunton yesterday on Friday 20 October.

A boy, in his early-teens, was with a friend when the unknown offender approached them, threatening the victim and demanding his mobile phone.

The offender is reported to have run off in the direction of Hamilton Road and Roman Road after being handed the phone.

The victim sustained no physical injuries and was spoken to by officers at home shortly after the incident.

The suspect is described as male, black, in his mid-to-late teens, of a slim build, with short dark curly hair. He was said to be wearing a bright red hoodie and dark jogging bottoms.

We would ask any witnesses, or people with CCTV or dashcam from the surrounding area, to please call 101 and quote reference number 5223256985.