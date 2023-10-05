Appeal after vehicles damaged in Nailsea car park

A number of vehicles have been damaged in Nailsea in recent days and we are asking any member of the public with information to please come forward.

Incidents have been reported to us, affecting multiple vehicles using the Station Road car park, on Friday 22 September and yesterday (Wednesday 4 October). In both cases, the damage was caused at some point between 8.30am-3.30pm and has included paintwork seemingly being deliberately scratched. The vehicles were parked in the long-stay section of the car park, close to the bushes.

CCTV enquiries are being carried out. The local neighbourhood team are aware, who will carry out additional patrols to seek to identify anyone responsible for the damage, as well as to prevent further crimes.

We want to hear from anyone who has experienced a similar issue and not reported it to police, as well as anyone who may have witnessed the damage occurring. If you can assist us, please call 101 and quote reference number 5223242021 or contact us online.