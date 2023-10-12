Appeal after woman bitten by dog in Weston-super-Mare

We are appealing for witnesses after a dog jumped up and bit a member of the public in Weston-super-Mare.

On Tuesday 26 September at around 8.15pm, the victim, a woman in her 50s, was walking along Devonshire Road when a dog jumped up at her and bit her arm.

She was taken to hospital with puncture marks on her arm.

The dog was described as a cream/white large dog being walked by a white man with short, dark hair. He was wearing a bomber jacket with multi-coloured blue triangles on it.