Appeal following four-vehicle collision off A38

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a four-vehicle collision in Alveston last night (Friday 6 October).

Emergency services were called to Old Gloucester Road, off the A38, at around 11.20pm to the collision which involved three cars and a minibus.

Two people were taken to hospital with suspected broken bones. No injuries are thought to be life-threatening or life changing.

One person was arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing to locate two other people who left the scene before police arrived.

It is believed two of the vehicles involved, two Mitsubishi Outlanders, were stolen from outside the force area.

If you were in the area and have any dashcam footage of the incident, or any other information, please call 101 and quote reference 5223244474.