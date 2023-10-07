Appeal following four-vehicle collision off A38
We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a four-vehicle collision in Alveston last night (Friday 6 October).
Emergency services were called to Old Gloucester Road, off the A38, at around 11.20pm to the collision which involved three cars and a minibus.
Two people were taken to hospital with suspected broken bones. No injuries are thought to be life-threatening or life changing.
One person was arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing to locate two other people who left the scene before police arrived.
It is believed two of the vehicles involved, two Mitsubishi Outlanders, were stolen from outside the force area.
If you were in the area and have any dashcam footage of the incident, or any other information, please call 101 and quote reference 5223244474.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223244474, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.