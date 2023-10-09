Appeal for witnesses after distraction burglary – Winterbourne

Were you in the Winterbourne area on Thursday 21 September and hear or see anything suspicious?

Between 3-4.30pm, two men in a silver saloon-type car were parked on Down Road, in Winterbourne.

They exited their vehicle and committed a distraction burglary and stole thousands of pounds of jewellery.

One man is described as 6ft tall, with jet black hair which was slicked back. He is thought to be in his mid-30s.

The second man was wearing a yellow high-visibility jacket with a checked cap pulled down over his eyes.