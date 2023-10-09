Appeal for witnesses after distraction burglary – Winterbourne
Were you in the Winterbourne area on Thursday 21 September and hear or see anything suspicious?
Between 3-4.30pm, two men in a silver saloon-type car were parked on Down Road, in Winterbourne.
They exited their vehicle and committed a distraction burglary and stole thousands of pounds of jewellery.
One man is described as 6ft tall, with jet black hair which was slicked back. He is thought to be in his mid-30s.
The second man was wearing a yellow high-visibility jacket with a checked cap pulled down over his eyes.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223230674, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.