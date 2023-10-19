Appeal to find wanted man Richard Scatchard

We’re now treating Richard, who has been missing from Minehead since Sunday (15 October), as a wanted person.

Since issuing appeals on social media for help locating the 70-year-old, whose last name is Scatchard, we’ve been given new information which leads us to believe he could present a risk to the public.

Detective Chief Inspector Jess Aston said: “While we remain concerned for Richard’s welfare we are now more concerned about the danger he may pose to other people, specifically women he forms relationships with.

“As a result of the enquiries we’ve carried out while looking for Richard, he is now wanted on a recall to prison.

“The last confirmed sighting of him was at a shop in Watchet on Sunday. We have since had an unconfirmed sighting of him in Minehead at about 10am the following day (Monday 16 October).

“Officers are currently carrying out enquiries in both the Minehead and Watchet areas to try to locate him.

“If you see him, or have any information about his whereabouts please contact us immediately.”

Scatchard is white, about 5ft 11ins tall, of average build with short grey hair.

He’s believed to be travelling on foot or by electric bicycle.