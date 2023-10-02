Arrest made after girls followed by a man in Clevedon

We’re appealing for information and witnesses in connection with an incident in which two girls were followed by a man in Clevedon.

The man inappropriately touched one of the girls and was also making sexualised comments.

The incident happened as the girls, who are both 12, walked along several streets including Southey Road, Churchill Avenue, Hansons Way, Strode Road, Westbourne Avenue and Penny Field, between around 6.30pm and 7.18pm on Thursday 20 July.

A police investigation was launched as soon as this was reported and an arrest has been made. The arrested man has been released on conditional bail for further enquiries to be made.

Det Con Leia Houtekamer said: “We know this incident will be of concern within the local community, but we’d like to assure the community that a full and thorough police investigation is well underway. We’ve made an arrest and our enquiries are ongoing.

“We specifically want to hear from anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously or unusually in the areas described in our appeal, at the specified times. If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223174162.”