Assault on man in Bristol sparks appeal for witnesses

We are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Bristol last month.

On Sunday 17 September at around 2.15am, the victim was crossing Cheltenham Road, in Bristol, when he was nearly hit by a white Mercedes A Class.

Following an altercation, the driver proceeded to get out the vehicle and beat the victim with an unknown weapon.

The victim, a man in his 20s, attended hospital and received treatment for several cuts.

The suspect has been described as being around 5ft 8ins tall, with long hair, wearing a light tracksuit.

With him was another man thought to be around 6ft tall, wearing a grey hoodie and dark tracksuit bottoms.