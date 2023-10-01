Boy, 16, in hospital following attack – Bristol

A teenage boy remains in hospital with injuries which are thankfully not believed to be life-threatening after an assault near John Cozens House, St Judes, Bristol.

Police were called by the ambulance service just after 8.15pm on Saturday 30 September.

A boy, 16, went to hospital for treatment to suspected stab wounds.

He said he was attacked at about 7.50pm by a group of between eight and 10 boys and sought refuge at a friend’s home in the block.

Officers have made enquiries at the scene and the investigation continues.

Initial enquiries suggest that the offenders arrived and left with some using two bicycles and an e-scooter. They all wore dark clothing and some had their faces covered.

The offenders are believed to have arrived along Wade Street and Lamb Street, then fled the scene via Wade Street and Wellington Road after the attack.

Neighbourhood officers and detectives met with community leaders today, Sunday 01 October.

Sergeant Brett Worthington said: “This is a worrying incident and we’re listening to the community. We have targeted patrols in place and some positive lines of enquiry to follow up. If you have any concerns do please tell us in the neighbourhood team so we can make sure we’re patrolling the right places at the right times.”

If you were in the area of John Cozens House between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Saturday 30 September and saw what happened, or if you have any footage or information, we’d like to hear from you.