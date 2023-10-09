Can you help us identify this man?

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man.

We believe he may have information which could aid officers with their enquiries into a sexual assault investigation.

The man is white, approximately 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build, with short brown hair which is shaved at the sides. He is shown wearing dark shorts and a dark top.

The incident happened at around 11.45pm on Friday 11 August in a pub on Fore Street, in Wellington.

An unknown man has reached out and inappropriately touched a woman in her 20s.

He was subsequently removed by door staff.