Can you help us identify this man?
We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man.
We believe he may have information which could aid officers with their enquiries into a sexual assault investigation.
The man is white, approximately 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build, with short brown hair which is shaved at the sides. He is shown wearing dark shorts and a dark top.
The incident happened at around 11.45pm on Friday 11 August in a pub on Fore Street, in Wellington.
An unknown man has reached out and inappropriately touched a woman in her 20s.
He was subsequently removed by door staff.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223194435, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.