CCTV appeal after attempted motorbike theft

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after thieves trying to steal a motorbike threatened members of the public.

It was reported at 3.44pm on Monday 23 October in Berkeley Square, Clifton, Bristol. A moment later the suspects – three young men on a motorbike – made off towards Park Street, deterred by the brave actions of witnesses who challenged them.

The men are all described as white and wearing dark-coloured clothing with their faces covered.

Officers attended, carried out a search of the area and took statements from witnesses at the time but we’re keen to hear from anyone else with information.