CCTV appeal after attempted motorbike theft
We’re appealing for witnesses and information after thieves trying to steal a motorbike threatened members of the public.
It was reported at 3.44pm on Monday 23 October in Berkeley Square, Clifton, Bristol. A moment later the suspects – three young men on a motorbike – made off towards Park Street, deterred by the brave actions of witnesses who challenged them.
The men are all described as white and wearing dark-coloured clothing with their faces covered.
Officers attended, carried out a search of the area and took statements from witnesses at the time but we’re keen to hear from anyone else with information.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223259123 , or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.