CCTV appeal after burglary in Knowle

A wallet was stolen during a dwelling burglary in Knowle and we are hoping the public can assist our ongoing investigation.

The crime happened at about 11.30pm on Thursday 24 August, and was reported to police on the evening of Saturday 26 August.

Officers attended the address the next day to speak with the victim. They were told a wallet, containing cash and bank cards had been stolen. The bank cards had since been used by an unknown person.

Enquiries have since taken place and we are issuing a CCTV image of a man we hope someone may recognise.

If you know the man, pictured, who we wish to talk to as part of our enquiries, please call 101 and quote reference number 5223207166.