CCTV appeal following robbery and fraud – Kingswood
We are appealing for the public’s help to identify these men as part of our ongoing investigation into a robbery and fraud offence in Kingswood.
Officers believe the men will be able to aid their enquiries into the incidents which happened on Thursday 21 September.
The first man is described as black, of slim build, approximately 6ft 2ins tall. He is seen wearing a black jacket, red hoodie, dark trousers and a face covering. He is shown carrying a backpack.
The second man is described as black, of slim build, wearing a grey hooded jumper and dark grey trousers.
On 21 September at 7.15pm, an unknown man entered a convenience store in Hanham Road and demanded money from staff while holding a bladed article. He was unsuccessful in opening the till but made off with a bag.
Later that same day at around 7.45pm, a second unknown man entered a similar shop in Regent Street, attempting to pay with some bank cards.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223230817, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.