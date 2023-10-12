CCTV appeal following robbery and fraud – Kingswood

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify these men as part of our ongoing investigation into a robbery and fraud offence in Kingswood.

Officers believe the men will be able to aid their enquiries into the incidents which happened on Thursday 21 September.

The first man is described as black, of slim build, approximately 6ft 2ins tall. He is seen wearing a black jacket, red hoodie, dark trousers and a face covering. He is shown carrying a backpack.

The second man is described as black, of slim build, wearing a grey hooded jumper and dark grey trousers.

On 21 September at 7.15pm, an unknown man entered a convenience store in Hanham Road and demanded money from staff while holding a bladed article. He was unsuccessful in opening the till but made off with a bag.

Later that same day at around 7.45pm, a second unknown man entered a similar shop in Regent Street, attempting to pay with some bank cards.