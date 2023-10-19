CCTV issued following burglary at restaurant outlet in Weston-super-Mare

We’re issuing footage showing two people we’d like to identify after a burglary at a restaurant outlet in Weston-super-Mare.

At just after 5.30am on Tuesday 26 September, offenders broke into KFC on the Gallagher Retail Park in Marchfields Way, and stole a quantity of food and drink.

They also caused a significant amount of damage to the store.

The males in the footage below are described as both white and around mid to late teens. One of them was around 6ft, while the other was around 5ft 8ins.

If you recognise either of them, or have information which could help, please contact us.