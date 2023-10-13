CCTV released following theft and fraud offences

Officers are investigating after a stolen bank card was used at a shop in Avonmeads.

At around 5.20-5.30pm on Tuesday 11 July, a card which had been stolen from a property in central Bristol was used to make purchases from a sports shop in Avonmeads.

We are keen to speak to these men pictured as we believe they have information which could aid our investigation into the fraud offence.

Both men are white, of slim build, with brown hair. One has a full beard and wearing an all-black tracksuit and hoodie.

The second man is wearing a grey tracksuit shorts, navy hoodie, and a high-vis yellow tabard.