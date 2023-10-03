 Leave site
Criminal damage investigation after window broken

Posted on 3 October 2023, at 10:47 in Appeals

Two CCTV images are being released as part of our ongoing enquiries into a criminal damage incident in Taunton.

A door window was broken at The Perkin Warbeck, in East Street, at about 12.30-1am on Sunday 16 July.

We hope the unknown man, who is pictured in both images, will be able to assist our enquiries and wish to speak to him.

Colour CCTV image showing a man in jumper, jeans and white trainers walking down the street

If you recognise the man, or witnessed the incident, please call 101 and quote reference number 5223169712.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223169712