Criminal damage investigation after window broken

Two CCTV images are being released as part of our ongoing enquiries into a criminal damage incident in Taunton.

A door window was broken at The Perkin Warbeck, in East Street, at about 12.30-1am on Sunday 16 July.

We hope the unknown man, who is pictured in both images, will be able to assist our enquiries and wish to speak to him.

If you recognise the man, or witnessed the incident, please call 101 and quote reference number 5223169712.