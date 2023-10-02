Dashcam and witnesses sought following collision in Bridgwater
We are appealing for information following a collision involving two cars in Bridgwater.
Between 10.45-11.05pm on Tuesday 26 September, a brown Skoda Yeti and a silver Volkswagen Passat were involved in a collision on the A39 Puriton Hill.
One man remains in hospital and is receiving treatment.
If you were in the area and witnessed the collision, or have any relevant footage, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223235316, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.