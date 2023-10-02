Dashcam and witnesses sought following collision in Bridgwater

We are appealing for information following a collision involving two cars in Bridgwater.

Between 10.45-11.05pm on Tuesday 26 September, a brown Skoda Yeti and a silver Volkswagen Passat were involved in a collision on the A39 Puriton Hill.

One man remains in hospital and is receiving treatment.

If you were in the area and witnessed the collision, or have any relevant footage, please contact us.