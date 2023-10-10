Driver sought following fail to stop collision in Weston-super-Mare

We’re trying to identify the driver of a car involved in a collision who failed to stop at the scene.

The incident, which involved three cars, happened in Milton Road, by the Baytree Recreation Ground, Weston-super-Mare, at about 4pm on Friday 29 September.



One woman needed hospital treatment following the collision, but she has since been discharged.



The driver of one of the vehicles involved, a black Peugeot 206, initially got out of his vehicle before leaving the scene. The only description which could be provided is that he was white.

If you saw this incident, have any details about the vehicle or the driver who left the scene, or have any relevant dashcam footage, please contact us.