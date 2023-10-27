Have you ever wondered what a Halloween night in policing looks like?

We will be live tweeting from our control room from 5pm this Halloween (Tuesday 31 October) until midnight.

Our peek behind the scenes will provide insight into the significant and varied calls Avon and Somerset Police receive on one of the busiest nights of the year.

Followers will get the chance to ‘meet’ the people behind the headsets as we throw a spotlight on our control room team including call handlers, dispatchers, force incident managers, switchboard operators and the team providing live-time intelligence for immediate incidents.

Details from a selection of calls received during the seven-hour period will be tweeted on the @ASPControlRoom X account (formerly Twitter) with the hashtag #ASPLive.

Members of our social media team will tweet the basic details of live calls as part of their shift, meaning that, for call handlers, it will be business as usual.

Our control room is responsible for answering all policing 999 and 101 calls in Avon and Somerset. As well as working with members of the public, staff in the control room also deploy police resources to where they are needed most, working directly with staff on the ground to ensure they are where they need to be.

Head of Command and Control at Avon and Somerset Police, Becky Tipper, said:

“Halloween is always a very busy shift for the control room and we expect this year to be no different. The team will be working hard to provide the best possible service to those who need our help. Our 999 demand has increased year on year. In the first three weeks of October this year we have already received over 57,000 calls with 20,600 of these on the 999 line.

“To give members of the public an opportunity to hear about what goes on during one of the busiest nights of the year, we’ll be using #ASPLive to provide an insight into how we respond to both 999 calls and those received on our non-emergency line 101.

“The whole control room team wish our communities a safe and happy Halloween.”

For more information about our safety guidance this Halloween, visit Keep your community safe this Halloween | Avon and Somerset Police