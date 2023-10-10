Identity of man sought following assault of woman

Can you help us identify this man?

Officers are keen to speak with him as part of their investigation into an assault which occurred on Sunday 30 July in Bristol.

The man pictured is described as aged 25-35, with dark hair. He is wearing a dark-colour cap, black coat, grey/beige hooded top and black trousers.

The investigation is into an incident which happened at around 5.10pm on Wine Street, in Bristol.

An unknown man got up from his seat on the bus and started shouting at the victim. He then threw her phone from the bus and assaulted her.

Thankfully, the victim, a woman in her 30s, did not require hospital treatment but was understandably shaken.

If you witnessed the incident, or can help us identify the man pictured, please contact us.