Identity sought following theft of bike in Bridgwater
Officers are seeking the public’s help to identify a man they wish to speak to following a theft in Bridgwater.
On Sunday 2 July between 8.45-9pm, an electric bike was stolen from outside Kaspas on Bridgwater’s High Street.
We believe the man photographed may have information which can aid our investigation.
He is described as white, between 20-30 years old. He is shown wearing a black face mask, black trainers and tracksuit bottoms and a two-tone black and grey hoody.
If you recognise the man, or have any other information which can help our enquiries, please call 101 and quote reference 5223157536.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.