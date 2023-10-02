Identity sought following theft of bike in Bridgwater

Officers are seeking the public’s help to identify a man they wish to speak to following a theft in Bridgwater.

On Sunday 2 July between 8.45-9pm, an electric bike was stolen from outside Kaspas on Bridgwater’s High Street.

We believe the man photographed may have information which can aid our investigation.

He is described as white, between 20-30 years old. He is shown wearing a black face mask, black trainers and tracksuit bottoms and a two-tone black and grey hoody.

If you recognise the man, or have any other information which can help our enquiries, please call 101 and quote reference 5223157536.